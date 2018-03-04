Packaged food & beverage firms see uptick in sales in Oct-Dec 2017

Some of the country’s top food and beverage appear to be putting the rough sales patch behind them as consumer spending kicks in. For the October-December 2017 period, companies, such as Nestlé India, Britannia, Varun Beverages, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Heritage Foods, Parag Milk Foods, and Manpasand Beverages, reported good top line numbers. The good run is likely to continue in the coming quarters. Net sales growth for these firms hovered between 13% and 39% for the period under review, the highest in four quarters. Analysts said top line growth in this period was high because of a lower base in the year-ago quarter. The note ban crippled growth during the three months ended December 2016, said Sachin Bobade, senior analyst at Mumbai-based brokerage Dolat Capital. While performance at the bottom line level was mixed for these in the period under review, analysts said this could go up as reined in overall expenditure to improve net profit growth. Nestlé, Britannia, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer and Manpasand Beverages saw double-digit net profit growth between 19% and 65% for the quarter under review. While net profit growth for declined 19%, reported a loss and reported a profit after a loss in the year-ago period. Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president, research (institutional equities), Edelweiss, said the broader trend of growing penetration in India remained intact, presenting an opportunity for these Both small and large in the sector, therefore, would take advantage of this as consumer sentiment improved. Last week, Nestlé said it was decentralising its decision-making procedure to have better consumer insights, focused offerings to different sets of people, and to revamp market penetration.

The aim was to double turnover in the next two to three years from Rs 100 billion now. For this, the company has been setting up 15 virtual teams for different clusters, launching local variants of its established brands and coming out with targeted communication and regional distribution strategies, according to Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director,