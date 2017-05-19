Packaged foods put HUL, ITC on divergent paths

HUL reported a growth rate of only 2.4 per cent in packaged foods for the quarter ended on March 31

HUL reported a growth rate of only 2.4 per cent in packaged foods for the quarter ended on March 31

Consumer goods majors Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC are a study in contrast when their packaged food businesses are taken into account. While HUL’s business in the category has witnessed a sharp year-on-year decline, ITC’s likely to grow in double digits in the same period. HUL on Wednesday reported a growth rate of only 2.4 per cent in packaged foods for the quarter ended on March 31 — its fourth straight quarter of single-digit growth in the segment. However, the company’s full-year numbers indicate where it actually stands vis-a-vis ...

Viveat Susan Pinto