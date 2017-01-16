Palvesan takes charge as managing director in State Bank of Hyderabad

Mani Palvesan has assumed charge as the managing director of State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) with effect from January 14, 2017. The post fell vacant after Santanu Mukherjee, the present managing director, attained superannuation on December 31, 2016.
Prior to taking up the new assignment, Palvesan served as the chief executive officer at State Bank of India (SBI) Hong Kong branch and as managing director at SBI Cap Securities at Corporate Office in Mumbai among other responsibilities.
SBH is the largest among the five associate banks of the SBI. The board of SBH has already accepted the merger plan approved by the parent bank.
