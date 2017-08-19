Panasonic EX600 & SC-UA7: Binge watching

I turned it on the 49-inch Panasonic EX600 (Rs 1.41 lakh) and panicked. The green light kept blinking but the TV didn’t turn on. Thankfully, I was on the TV’s home screen in a few moments. Unlike many others, Panasonic has done away with opening gimmicks and switches the screen on only when it is ready. I also liked the fact that one could set up the stand inwards or outwards, depending on your convenience. The screen seemed bright (though not as bright as flagships thrice its price) and the pictures seemed clear. I quickly connected to my TATASky box and logged in to ...