Corporation is bullish on and will continue to invest in the country, its Global President Kazuhiro Tsuga said on Friday.



Tsuga IT Minister today, who in turn asked the Japanese consumer electronics giant to participate in India's growth momentum.



"We told him to get lithium battery to and I also told him that there is a big opportunity for economy in India," Prasad told reporters.Emerging from the 20-minute meeting, Tsuga said the company is expanding its business and manufacturing activities in"In manufacturing, we are now trying to open the refrigerator factory (in the) beginning of next year. We also recently opened the innovation centre which is like and Research and Development (R&D) centre," Tsuga told PTI.Besides, the company will seek to tap opportunities in business-to-business solutions in"We are quite happy to expand our business," he added.officials said that Tsuga's meeting with the IT Minister was a courtesy call aimed at providing an update on the company's activities, including manufacturing, inAsked if the company would infuse more investments into India, Tsuga said, "Sure, yes".In the consumer electronics segment, the company has its eyes on becoming a significant player in segments like professional cameras and mobile handsets. Its portfolio also includes home entertainment, home appliances and air conditioners.