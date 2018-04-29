Pando to digitise logistics operations for Fortune 500s, blue-chips firms

Large global businesses manage their deliveries manually, even today. But as new age e-commerce companies make logistics a strategic priority by going for digitisation, traditional enterprises are waking up to re-imagining what deliveries can do. However, there are few products or services to help them.

This is where Pando, a Bengaluru-based company, fits in. Founded in 2015 by Nitin Jayakrishnan and Abhijeet Manohar, the start-up looks to digitise logistics operations for Fortune 500s, global blue-chips and logistics companies. Recently, it raised $2 million in seed funding ...