Panel asks JSW Steel to submit fresh EC application for Odisha projects

The expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the ministry of environment, forest & climate change (MoEF&CC) has instructed to make a fresh application, seeking environment clearance for its string of projects proposed in Odisha.

The Sajjan Jindal led-company on October 25 this year, had sought the environment clearance for 13.2 million tonnes integrated steel plant, 900 Mw captive power plant (CPP), a slurry pipeline for transporting iron ore, a pellet plant with annual capacity of 32 million tonnes and a 10 million tonnes cement plant. The steelmaker had submitted an online proposal. Total cost of the projects is pegged at Rs 55,000 crore with an employment potential for 12,000 directly and indirect employment for 45,000 others.

The observed that JSW Steel's proposal involves multi-sectoral components and also issues such as R&R (rehabilitation & resettlement) and diversion of forest land. Besides, the source of iron ore needed to run the crude steel plant was not firmed up.

“The committee has recommended returning the proposal in the present form and asked for submitting a fresh application by the proponent. The company is required to furnish the pre-feasibility report and list the details for the integrated and inter-linked projects”, said an official source in the know.

For integrated and inter-linked projects, the has laid down a procedure notified in December 2010. Integrated and interlinked projects having multi sectoral components need to prepare a common EIA (Environment Impact Assessment) report, covering impact of each of the components in a comprehensive manner after obtaining ToR (Terms of Reference) from each of the respective sectoral EACs.

has proposed the integrated steel plant near Paradeep. The land parcel measuring 2700 acres initially acquired for a mega steel project proposed and later mothballed by Posco, is meant to be handed over to No national park, wildlife sanctuary or biosphere reserve is located in the core and buffer zone of the project though Bargud Protected Forest (PF) and Athgarh PF are located within 15 km of the proposed site.

The steel plant is envisaged to be set up on the Blast Furnace (BF)-Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF)-Caster route, followed by hot and cold rolling for production of flat and long products. The iron ore for the plant would be concentrate slurry obtained from Joda central pumping station via the slurry pipeline. Other major raw materials like coking coal and limestone would be imported.