Pantaloons CEO Shital Mehta resigns

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail today said its division Pantaloons' Chief Executive Officer Shital Mehta has resigned from the company.
"Shital Mehta has resigned from the post of Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons division of the company. Consequently, he will also cease to be one of the key managerial personnel of the company," Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.
Stock of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd was trading at Rs 170.55 on the BSE, up 0.03 per cent.
