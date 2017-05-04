Parag Milk Foods launches new mango drink in four cities

'Slurp' mango drink will be available in a 200-ml tetrapack priced at Rs 20

'Slurp' mango drink will be available in a 200-ml tetrapack priced at Rs 20

Dairy-based branded foods manufacturer has diversified its operations to enter the segment by launching its new product- 'Slurp'.



The company has announced launch of 'Slurp' mango drink, which will be available in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Chennai, will come in a 200-ml tetra pack, is priced at Rs 20.



"The launch of the new brand is a strategic push for expanding our portfolio of value-added products. Within our value added products portfolio, we have identified beverage category as a key growth driver," said Devendra Shah, chairman,

BS Reporter