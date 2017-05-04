Parag Milk Foods launches new mango drink in four cities

-
ALSO READFood and drink MNC giants plot fightback as India looks to tighten rules Uber follows Google, forays into Indian food delivery space with UberEATS WPI Inflation rises to over three year high at 6.5% on food, fuel prices Promoting food processing Italian food processing firms sending major delegation to India
-
Dairy-based branded foods manufacturer Parag Milk Foods has diversified its operations to enter the mango drink segment by launching its new product- 'Slurp'.
The company has announced launch of 'Slurp' mango drink, which will be available in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Chennai, will come in a 200-ml tetra pack, is priced at Rs 20.
"The launch of the new brand is a strategic push for expanding our portfolio of value-added products. Within our value added products portfolio, we have identified beverage category as a key growth driver," said Devendra Shah, chairman, Parag Milk Foods.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU