Parag Milk Foods launches new mango drink in four cities

'Slurp' mango drink will be available in a 200-ml tetrapack priced at Rs 20

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Parag Milk Foods
Logo of Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Photo courtesy: Parag Milk Foods

Dairy-based branded foods manufacturer Parag Milk Foods has diversified its operations to enter the mango drink segment by launching its new product- 'Slurp'.

The company has announced launch of 'Slurp' mango drink, which will be available in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Chennai, will come in a 200-ml tetra pack, is priced at Rs 20.



"The launch of the new brand is a strategic push for expanding our portfolio of value-added products. Within our value added products portfolio, we have identified beverage category as a key growth driver," said Devendra Shah, chairman, Parag Milk Foods.

