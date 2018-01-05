Parekh to earn less than Sikka: A look at salaries of top IT firms' CEOs







Salil Parekh, the newly appointed CEO of Infosys, will get about half of the compensation received by his predecessor Vishal Sikka, who quit in August after a three-year stint. Parekh, a former Capgemini executive, is the second non-founder CEO of the Bengaluru-based software exporter. The CEO is being paid a total compensation of Rs 260 million. This, still, is low compared to the Rs 480-million package that commanded.Here is a look at the salaries of top IT firms’ CEOs