Parle's premium pitch

Parle Platina will help save marketing and distribution costs

Taking a leaf out of carmaker Maruti Suzuki, which set up Nexa showrooms to launch premium vehicles and lure modern buyers, biscuits and confectionery company Parle too has unveiled its new premium products division. Parle Platina will house premium products such as Cheeslings, Milano and Magix. The key objective is to reach out to the consumer who is well-travelled, has evolved tastes and is ready to try out new product formats. The company plans to bunch all its existing premium offerings and new launches under Parle Platina with an eye on saving marketing and, to an extent, ...

Sangeeta Tanwar