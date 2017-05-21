Parle's premium pitch

Taking a leaf out of carmaker Maruti Suzuki, which set up Nexa showrooms to launch premium vehicles and lure modern buyers, biscuits and confectionery company Parle too has unveiled its new premium products division. Parle Platina will house premium products such as Cheeslings, Milano and Magix. The key objective is to reach out to the consumer who is well-travelled, has evolved tastes and is ready to try out new product formats. The company plans to bunch all its existing premium offerings and new launches under Parle Platina with an eye on saving marketing and, to an extent, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?