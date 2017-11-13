Partnership with M&M will help us succeed in India: Ford India MD

American car maker Ford recently partnered with Indian auto major M&M to explore joint working in several areas like sourcing, product development and electric mobility. ANURAG MEHROTRA, managing director at Ford India, tells Ajay Modi the partnership will help Ford to have a successful and profitable growth in India. Excerpts: Did you have a relook at any of the strategies in the company after taking charge as MD this year? The strategy was well laid out and it is correct. I personally speak to customers, dealers and employees, and the intent is right. The key is how ...