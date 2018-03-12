Passenger vehicle sales up 7% in Feb; motorcycle sales jump 26%: SIAM

-
-
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 7.77 per cent to 275,329 units in February from 255,470 units in February 2017. Domestic car sales were up 3.7 per cent to 179,122 units as against 172,737 units in February 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Motorcycle sales last month rose 26.48 per cent to 1,053,230 units as against 832,695 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in February rose 23.77 per cent to 1,685,814 units compared with 1,362,043 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were up 31.13 per cent to 87,777 units in February, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 22.77 per cent to 2,111,383 units from 1,719,806 units in February 2017, it added.
