Patanjali Ayurveda planning online push; to tie up with Flipkart, Amazon

Yoga Guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda, after making headway into several markets, is planning to enter the e-commerce industries.
The company will be tying up with up to eight big e-commerce giants, including Amazon and Flipkart.
Taking to Twitter, SK Tijarawala, Ramdev's spokesperson, said, "Patanjali Ayurveda has started working on a massive online push. The announcement of agreement with world's largest e-commerce companies will happen soon. A new chapter of online shopping of Patanjali products from many portals will begin soon."
Earlier on December 26, Patanjali Ayurveda announced it was eyeing the diaper and sanitary napkin industry, to take on the international companies.
One of the fastest growing companies, Patanjali climbed from 45th place last year to 19th this year, in the Forbes magazine's Annual India Rich List.
