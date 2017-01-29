Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

DLF Noida mall in CBRE list of 22 best global retail projects
Business Standard

Patanjali pushes FMCG firms to herbal space

Small and big companies line up to try and cash in on the burgeoning market

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

The herbal-natural products market has got an impetus in recent times with the emergence of Patanjali. The astounding success of yoga guru Ramdev’s venture has not only attracted the attention of multinational fast moving consumer good (FMCG) majors towards the growing segment but also injected enthusiasm in smaller players, trying for years to expand. While, many FMCG companies are now relooking at their strategy, new and smaller entities have pulled up their socks to cash on the surging organic, herbal, natural and ayurvedic market. Kairali Ayurvedic Group, which started ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Patanjali pushes FMCG firms to herbal space

Small and big companies line up to try and cash in on the burgeoning market

Small and big companies line up to try and cash in on the burgeoning market The herbal-natural products market has got an impetus in recent times with the emergence of Patanjali. The astounding success of yoga guru Ramdev’s venture has not only attracted the attention of multinational fast moving consumer good (FMCG) majors towards the growing segment but also injected enthusiasm in smaller players, trying for years to expand. While, many FMCG companies are now relooking at their strategy, new and smaller entities have pulled up their socks to cash on the surging organic, herbal, natural and ayurvedic market. Kairali Ayurvedic Group, which started ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Patanjali pushes FMCG firms to herbal space

Small and big companies line up to try and cash in on the burgeoning market

The herbal-natural products market has got an impetus in recent times with the emergence of Patanjali. The astounding success of yoga guru Ramdev’s venture has not only attracted the attention of multinational fast moving consumer good (FMCG) majors towards the growing segment but also injected enthusiasm in smaller players, trying for years to expand. While, many FMCG companies are now relooking at their strategy, new and smaller entities have pulled up their socks to cash on the surging organic, herbal, natural and ayurvedic market. Kairali Ayurvedic Group, which started ...

image
Business Standard
177 22