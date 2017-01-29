Patanjali pushes FMCG firms to herbal space

Small and big companies line up to try and cash in on the burgeoning market

The herbal-natural products market has got an impetus in recent times with the emergence of Patanjali. The astounding success of yoga guru Ramdev’s venture has not only attracted the attention of multinational fast moving consumer good (FMCG) majors towards the growing segment but also injected enthusiasm in smaller players, trying for years to expand. While, many FMCG companies are now relooking at their strategy, new and smaller entities have pulled up their socks to cash on the surging organic, herbal, natural and ayurvedic market. Kairali Ayurvedic Group, which started ...

Arnab Dutta