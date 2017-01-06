Patanjali, state govt to sign MoU for herbal forest project in Haryana

government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with yoga guru Ramdev's Yogpeeth for the development of a at Morni in Panchkula district, Health Minister said on Friday.

The central government has assured its full assistance to develop the World Herbal Forest, he said.

76 per cent of the department's budget has already been utilised and the remaining budget would be utilised by March 31 for completion of various works which were in the pipeline, he said.

Vij, who also holds the portfolio of Sports and Youth affairs department, said a committee has been constituted for providing jobs to sports persons and it has been decided that jobs would be provided to all eligible candidates as per the policy.

He said transfers of paramedical staff and doctors would be carried out in online mode only.

The Health Minister said that the SAD-BJP alliance would again come into power in Punjab as they had undertaken significant work for development of the state.

As the acceptability of Congress in the country had "ended", there was no possibility of the party forming government in Punjab. Similarly, Aam Admi Party has failed due to its own actions. Therefore, now it does not have the support of the people in Punjab, he claimed.