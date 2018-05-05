JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Kathua rape case: Irate mob attack BJP minister's convoy, seeks CBI probe
Business Standard

Patanjali tops Unilever, ITC, Dabur as India's most trusted FMCG brand

The Patanjali Ayurved Limited was established in 2006 by Ramdev

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Patanjali, Baba ramdev

Patanjali Ayurved Limited has been ranked as India's most trusted Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in the TRA's Brand Trust Report 2018.

Baba Ramdev took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement as he wrote, "Patanjali is India's number #1 trusted FMCG Brand accordingly to 'The Brand Trust Report', India Study 2018 #BTR2018 - @TRA_Research."

The Patanjali Ayurved Limited was established in 2006 by Ramdev, along with Acharya Balkrishna, with the objective of establishing a science of Ayurveda in accordance and coordination with the latest technology and ancient wisdom.
First Published: Sat, May 05 2018. 18:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements