Patients prefer better outcome to brand in new treatments, says report

When launching products, pharma companies should focus more on evidence-based solutions than just the product or brand, according to a report from Accenture. Among the key findings in the report, titled “Product Launch: The Patient Has Spoken”, brands are not major influencing factors when patients consider new pharmaceutical products.

More than two-thirds (69 per cent) patients said the product’s benefits — treatment outcomes — are more important than the brand itself, with 31 per cent citing a strong affinity to brands in a healthcare setting. The ...