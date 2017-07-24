Pay gap: CEOs in India earn up to 1,200 times an average employee's salary

A huge between and other at has come to the fore, with the biggest listed blue-chip firms doling out to their top packages of up to 1,200-times of their median employee

An analysis of remuneration disclosures made by top listed forming part of the blue-chip index - under directions of the capital markets regulator -- shows that the pay packages of senior-most personnel such as and executive chairmen continue to remain high and rose further at most private sector firms during 2016-17.

On the contrary, the median employee remuneration fell or remained almost same during the last fiscal, while the ratio of the top executive's pay to the median employee remuneration remained at astronomically high levels of hundreds-times in many cases.

The public sector show a totally different picture with their chiefs getting salaries of just about 3-4 times of their median employee

While the rules do not put any restrictions on the regarding how much more they want to pay their top vis-a-vis an average employee, the regulations require most listed to annually disclose various remuneration ratios to help the investors know about practices at the firms in which they have invested.

However, salaries of top executives, especially in case of those related to promoter groups, typically require the approval of the companies' boards, various committees and shareholders. Besides, the with inadequate profits need the government's approval for any excessive salaries paid to their top

As per the rules, the remuneration payable to any one managing director or whole-time director or manager, cannot exceed 5 per cent of the net profit of the company. If there is more than one such director, the remuneration cannot exceed 10 per cent of the net profit to all such and taken together.

Among the 30 firms, at least 15 have already disclosed an increase in the ratio of top executive pay with that of the median employee remuneration for 2016-17. Nine of the firms are yet to disclose these numbers and therefore the tally may go up.

Six have reported some decline in this ratio and these include (down from 260 times to 259 times), Infosys (283 times), Dr Reddy's Lab (from 312 times to 233 times) and (from 755 times to 731 times).

The country's most-valued firm did not disclose this ratio in its latest annual report published on the website. While its chief has capped his pay at Rs 15 crore for many years now, the ratio was high at 205 times in 2014-15.

Among other major firms, saw the ratio between top-paid executive pay and the median employee remuneration rise to 515 times (from 460 times in previous year), while the same for Lupin stood at 1,263-times (though down from 1,317 times) for Chairman. The ratio for the CEO at Lupin was much lower at 217-times.

At Ports, the ratio was down to 42 times in case of Gautam (from 48 times), while the ratio was much higher at 169-times for another Whole Time Director. The same for Auto was also high at 522 times.

Among banks, the ratio was highest for Bank's CEO Aditya Puri (whose pay package rose by 20 per cent to over Rs 10 crore) where it rose from 179 to 187 times. saw the ratio rise from 42 to 48, from 100 to 112- times and Axis Bank from 72-times to 78-times. At Ltd, the ratio for the CEO Keki Mistry rose from 88 times to 92 times, while the same for Chairman Deepak Parekh was much less at 17 times.

Among the which are yet to report their latest numbers, Larsen and Toubro had disclosed a very high ratio of 1004-times for the fiscal 2005-16.

At ITC, the ratio rose from 427 to 508 times in case of Y C Deveshwar, who has now given up his top executive role, but the ratio for the current executive chief was much lesser at 59 times.

Deveshwar's total package rose by 58 per cent to Rs 21.16 crore, including all the benefits.

Other that saw an increase in the ratio included Bharti Airtel (to 366-times in 2016-17), Cipla (416 times), M&M (108 times), Tata Steel (94 times) and (138 times).

In terms of the median employee remuneration, a few such as and Cipla recorded a decline and there was only a marginal rise of less than 5 per cent for several others such as Bharti Airtel, M&M, Auto, and

The with an increase of over 10 per cent for median employee remuneration were a few and included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ports, Bank, Ltd and Lupin.

Dr Reddy's Lab was among the very few to see a decline in the CEO pay, while it was unchanged for RIL and Ports.

The having seen a rise in the top executive pay included Wipro, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Auto, Tata Steel, M&M, Hero Motocorp, Lupin and Bharti Airtel.

The overall key management pay rose significantly for Bharti Airtel, Bank, Ltd, and Asian Paints.