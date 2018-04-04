PayPal introduces online FIRC for ease of Indian sellers, freelancers

International has digitised the Foreign Inward Remittance Certificate (FIRC) application process for the ease of Indian sellers and freelancers. With the new process, sellers receiving payments from across the globe can apply for an online by filling a form on the website and paying the fee via as opposed to the previous process of a Demand Draft (DD), reducing tedious paper work. “Indian online sellers and freelancers are expected to contribute as much as 40 per cent towards future revenue generation and economic growth. We see immense potential in the India SMEs, freelancers and merchants, and aim to streamline the payment process for them as they chase their aspirations,” said Narsi Subramanian, Director, Growth, India. He added that by simplifying the process of accepting international transactions, we want to encourage sellers to tap the global marketplace. is a document that acts as a testimonial for all the inward remittances entering India.

Most of the statutory authorities accept this document as proof that an individual or a business, such as a limited company, partnership firm, sole proprietorship firm and others, has received a payment in foreign currency from outside the country. Previously, Indian sellers and freelancers had to visit the beneficiary bank branch to request an FIRC, get a demand draft for the Fee and then apply for an to Citibank. Now, with the online process, sellers can simply fill an application form on the website and pay the fee by