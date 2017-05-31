Paytm eyes 3X growth in train ticket bookings this year

Currently, 90% of the train ticket bookings on Paytm are done through the mobile platform

Digital payments platform, today said it expects to clock over 3X in number of train tickets booked through its platform this financial year.



The company is also strengthening its overall travel vertical and will hire more people over the next two quarters.



" is booking over one million train tickets in a month and has become India's largest platform for train tickets booking, after IRCTC," it said in a statement.



The Alibaba-backed company had launched online in partnership with in October last year.



" is now targeting 3X this financial year," it said.



"We are extremely overwhelmed by the response received for on in the last six months. Emerging as the country's largest platform in is a definitive step towards our goal of building the country's largest travel booking platform," Vice-President Abhishek Rajan said.



has witnessed exponential in its travel vertical with more than 10 million tickets sold in FY17.



The travel marketplace team is headquartered in Bengaluru and has scaled up to over 150 members in the last 12 months.



is looking to ramp this up to 250 people in next two quarters, the statement said.

Press Trust of India