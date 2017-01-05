Paytm goes live across all major retail brand outlets in India

has today announced its partnership with several brands to expand its offline merchant network before the year-end shopping season to assist millions of customers as they can now use while shopping at their favorite stores.

The company's new tie ups cover a wide range of categories including apparel and accessories, mobiles and electronics, consumer durables and home furnishings among others. Leading brands including The Body Shop, Arvind, Lifestyle, Maxx, Aurelia, Colour Bar, Nike, Lotto, Sports Station, United Colors of Benetton, 24*7, Mothercare, Sunglass Hut, Pure Home, Archies and Reebok and other stores now accept Paytm.

"We want payments to be synonymous with Paytm. In the last few weeks, we have forged partnerships with several brands across categories to ensure our customers can have a great payment experience while shopping at their favorite stores," said Snr. VP Paytm, Kiran Vasireddy.

has recently introduced several new features like app password that ensures money stored in the wallet remains safe even if the owner's phone is lost or misplaced.

The app is now available in 10 regional languages including Hindi to make digital payments accessible to all.