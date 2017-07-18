Company
Paytm invests in mobile loyalty start-up MobiQuest Technologies

It, however, did not disclose the details of the investment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls of roadside vegetable vendors in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

Digital payments firm Paytm has invested an undisclosed amount in Noida-based start-up, Mobiquest Mobile Technologies.

The mobile-based loyalty and data analytics firm serves over 200 brands and over 80 million consumers.


"This association will power Paytm partnered merchant network to leverage Mobiquest's data analytics and precision marketing solution in acquiring, engaging and rewarding its customers," Paytm said in a statement.

Using Mobiquest's solution, merchants will soon be able to design customised multi-channel loyalty programmes that will enable them to retain and engage with their consumer base and thereby, increase their revenues.

"Over the last year, we have enabled our partnered offline merchants with Paytm's QR code based payment solution. In the next phase, we aim to enable them with tools that will help them drive incremental sales and revenues," Paytm Vice President Sudhanshu Gupta said.

