Paytm makes gold storage more accessible with free locker facilities

Gold is the default savings instrument in India, with one in two Indian households owning some amount of gold as a part of their future savings. This precious metal has been traditionally bought at high fixed outlays at jewellers with limited attention to market prices.

Owing to combination of concerns around purity, safety, high storage charges and long waiting periods for lockers, consumers are increasingly shifting to powered by - a product that is bringing affordability to India's preferred wealth management asset.

can be bought from anytime anywhere starting at just Re.1 and stored in MMTC-PAMP's free and 100 percent insured, secure

customers don't bear any additional charges as opposed to hefty fees for in physical Customers get access to live price updates and have the option to sell back their accumulated gold online instantly to

Within two months of launch, has become a chosen savings instrument for thousands of Indians. Seeing this encouraging response, Paytm has increased its set of serviceable pin-codes, and will soon make available at every nook and corner of the country without any limitations. This will enable everyone irrespective of demographics and income levels to put a portion of their savings into

"Buying gold offline comes with added costs including making charges. Further, the minimum amount tends to be high making gold inaccessible to several income groups. Owing to the affordability and convenience our product offers, a number of households across income levels are saving in today. We are expanding our set of serviceable pin-codes to reach a wider set of consumers across India and helping them adopt as a means to save for their future," said senior vice president - Paytm,

"As India's first and only internationally accredited gold refinery, we are proud to bring 24K 999.9 gold to the Indian customer. is aimed at genuine financial inclusion, where every Indian, irrespective of the amount of purchase can buy gold of international quality for the first time in a simple and transparent manner. This is one of the landmark steps towards transforming the way the Indian consumer buys gold," said head of strategy and digital transformation at MMTC-PAMP, Arjun Raychaudhuri.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)