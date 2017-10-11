Paytm Mall eyes dominance in FMCG sector, targets six times growth in sales

-
Paytm Ecommerce Pvt Ltd. owned Paytm Mall is establishing its dominance in the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector by emerging as the most popular destination to shop for products of daily need. Having witnessed a strong surge in the ongoing Diwali sale, the company is targeting six times growth in FMCG sales by the end of the financial year.
Paytm Mall is working directly with all the leaders in FMCG space including Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser, ITC, and Mondelez. It also holds joint promotions with these brand partners and has collaborated with them for exclusive product launches like the Maggi Masalas of India Box, Nestle Milkmaid, Nescafe Festive pack among others.
Over 60 percent of all Paytm Mall customers have shopped FMCG products on the platform, and the category has registered a repeat rate of over 70 percent.
"Our country's FMCG market is the third largest globally and offers a unique opportunity with less than 1 percent of all sales happening online. We want to be the platform our consumers use to shop products of daily needs," said COO, Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha.
To further tap into the country's FMCG sector, Paytm Mall is set to invest 50 crores on seller training, marketing, and optimizing logistics network.
The platform offers a wide range of products including food products (pulses, oils, beverages), home care essentials, family health and nutrition items, beauty and cosmetics, body wash and soaps, baby care products, and pet food, among others.
