Paytm Mall readies for first festive sales war

To differentiate from the competition, Paytm Mall is making its sales live both online and offline in its coming ‘mega sale’ during the festive season. In a first, it would be giving the same discounts and deals to its customers in partner stores, which it would name on its portal. Taking its online to offline (O2O) strategy to the next level, the company has decided to make its sales relevant for the vast number of offline merchants. “For the festive season, we have planned a number of special offers for our shopkeepers and retailers. Brands hate it when ...