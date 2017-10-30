Paytm Mall sharpens focus on tech support to SMEs

Paytm Mall, which has recently claimed 20 per cent of the sales this festive season, has said it has focused on “democratising online access” by offering technology support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are at the core of retail. The e-commerce marketplace, which is the newest entrant in a highly competitive sector, had delisted 85,000 sellers earlier this year for failure to meet quality norms and now has 30,000 sellers. Amit Sinha, chief operating officer, Paytm Mall, says the company has enabled thousands of reputed shopkeepers to sell their own ...