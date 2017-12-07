Paytm merges start-ups Nearbuy, Little Internet

Orchestrating a minor consolidation, fintech giant has managed to merge deals discovery platforms Nearbuy.com and Little Internet and become the majority shareholder of the merged entity.

The existing shareholders of Nearbuy, including Sequoia India, will also become shareholders of the merged entity. This partnership will further strengthen Paytm’s offerings for offline merchants for acquiring new customers through deals.

did not disclose the deal value of the stake buy. The name of the new entity has not been decided yet.

Nearbuy and Little work with over 40,000 small and large merchants across food, beauty, travel and other categories. The combined entity will enable customers to discover deals and save money whenever they step out, and also help merchants effectively utilise inventory and acquire new customers.

over a year has made investments for further expansion of its various services. In July, acquired a majority stake in Insider.in, India’s leading ticketing platform for events and properties, including NH7 Weekender, EDC and The Grub Fest. This stake acquisition enables hundreds of millions of customers discover a wide selection of events and book instantly.

Last month, the firm bought a stake in CreditMate, a Mumbai-based fintech start-up, which aims at enabling its dealer partners to assess, approve, process and distribute two-wheeler loans to customers with no formal credit history. According to Paytm, a stake buy in the merged entity helps its five million merchants to expand their business and offer its customers to buy digital and physical goods.

“This combination of Nearbuy and Little marks a great opportunity for us to reinforce our commitment to support small and large retailers in the new age of mobile commerce and payments,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive, Paytm, said.