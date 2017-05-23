Paytm payments bank now open: It offers 4% interest, cashbacks on deposits

Paytm plans to roll out 31 branches and 3,000 customer service points of the bank in the first year

Paytm plans to roll out 31 branches and 3,000 customer service points of the bank in the first year

Targeting 500 million customers by 2020, payments firm today launched its payments with 4 per cent and cashbacks on deposits, zero fees on and no minimum balance requirement.



Backed by Chinese firm and Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, the company has earmarked initial investment of Rs 400 crore to build its network over two years.



is the third entity in the country to launch a payments after and Post.



"RBI has given us an opportunity to create a new kind of model in the world. We are proud that our customer will be safely invested in bonds, and be used for nation building. None of our will be converted into risky assets," Payments Chairman Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a statement.



The company at present has around 220 customers who use its wallet. The wallets will be shifted to the payments banks and users will have to comply with 'know your customer' (KYC) norms for opening accounts.



The company is setting up KYC centres across to assist its customers in opening accounts.



"Our ambition is to become India's most trusted and consumer-friendly Leveraging power of technology, we aim to become the preferred for 500 million Indians by 2020. We will invest over Rs 400 crore over the next two years to build network across the country," Payments CEO Renu Satti said.



Payments accounts will initially be available on an invite-only basis. In the first phase, the company will roll out its beta app for its employees and associates.



customers can request an invite through the Payments website or the application on Apple's iOS platform.



"This will be a mobile-first product with first-of-its- kind feature of cashback on Every customer, to open a Payments account, will get a cashback of Rs 250 as soon they bring of a total of Rs 25,000 in their account.



"The account will have zero balance requirement and every (such as IMPS, NEFT, RTGS) will be free of charge," the statement said.



For savings accounts, the company would offer an interest of 4 per cent per annum. The company will also offer current accounts to its millions of merchants.



plans to roll out 31 branches and 3,000 customer service points of the in the first year.



Users will continue to be able to use their Wallet in the same manner as before, it added.



will offer virtual Rupay debit cards to customers immediately and physical card on request for withdrawing cash from any ATM in the country.

Press Trust of India