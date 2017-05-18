Paytm raises $1.4 bn from SoftBank, funding to expand payments bank ops

Paytm
said it has raised $1.4 billion from Japan's SoftBank Group in a deal that will help the digital
payments startup expand its user base and expand its soon-to-be launched payments bank
operations.
SoftBank will also get a board seat in Paytm
after the investment, which was made into Paytm
parent One97 Communications, according to a statement from the Indian digital
payments provider.
This investment will help Paytm
grow its leadership in the country’s payment ecosystem, expand its user base and build a suite of financial services products for its users.
Paytm
plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore (approximately $1.6 billion) over the next three to five years towards its commitment to enabling half a billion Indians to join the mainstream economy. SoftBank will also get a board seat in Paytm
after the investment. China's Alibaba, which counts SoftBank as its biggest investor, already holds a stake in Paytm
As a part of this vision, the company will soon launch the Paytm
Payments Bank, a mobile-first product that will reach every corner of the nation, and focus on the millions of unserved and under-served Indians.
“We are at an inflection point in our journey with Paytm.
This investment by Softbank and support of the incredible entrepreneur Masayoshi Son
is a great endorsement of our team's execution and vision.We believe we have a great opportunity to bring financial inclusion to half a billion Indians,” Paytm
Founder and chief executive system (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma
said.
Paytm’s zero cost QR Code-based payment solution has been adopted by millions of merchants and has become synonymous to digital
payments in India.
In addition, Paytm
is India’s largest bill payment and recharge platform. There has also been a significant uptake in its movie ticketing, and travel booking (rail, bus and flight tickets) businesses. Paytm
has recently collaborated with MMTC-PAMP to launch digital
gold on its platform. The company continues to innovate in the offline payments space to enable digital
transactions for consumers across multiple facets of everyday life.
“In line with the Indian government's vision to promote digital
inclusion, we are committed to transforming the lives of hundreds of millions of Indian consumers and merchants by providing them digital
access to a broad array of financial services, including mobile payments. We are excited to partner with Paytm
in this journey and will provide them with all our support,” said Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO, SoftBank Group Corp.
Paytm
is an Indian payments company based out of Delhi NCR, India.
Acronym for ‘Pay Through Mobile’, it was launched in August 2010 as an online recharges
and bill payments platform
and soon expanded into ubiquitous online and offline use-cases.
In January 2014, it launched the Paytm
Wallet, which has emerged as India’s biggest digital
wallet with over 220 million users and is accepted as the preferred mode of payment by over 5 million offline merchants across India.
