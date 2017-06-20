Paytm's new offer: Now, pay no extra charge for cancelling your air ticket

Company
Paytm has waived off cancellation handling fee for flight tickets booked on its platform.

Customers cancelling flight tickets booked on Paytm will only be charged a cancellation fee from their respective airline and no additional handling or processing fee.

Most online travel sites in India charge a cancellation handling fee when a customer requests ticket cancellation. This fee is typically charged on a per passenger basis and is applicable even if cancellation is requested several weeks ahead of the travel date.

"This is a first-of-its-kind initiative among the leading online travel sites in India. We believe in having policies that enable us to protect the best interests of our customers and zero cancellation handling fee is just another step in this direction," said Vice President of Paytm, Abhishek Rajan.

Paytm is the first horizontal major to enter into the travel business, a domain that has hitherto been dominated by vertical players. In recent months, Paytm has witnessed exponential growth in travel with more than 10 million tickets sold in FY17.

The company recently announced that it has become the country's largest player (after IRCTC) for selling online rail tickets. This year, the company is aiming to be the country's largest destination for all travel booking needs.

