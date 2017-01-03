Paytm to enable its users to add money using UPI

Digital payments firm has announced adding support for payments using the Unified Payments Interface to help its customers transfer money into their Wallets with ease.

Consumers on the platform can now add money to their Wallets using their ID. Once they enter their ID on the payment page, a collect-money request would be sent to UPI-enabled apps on their smartphone. After they accept the payment request and enter their four or six digit PIN for transactions, the transaction is complete.

"We have implemented a deep integration between our payment system and UPI. This will not only help customers add money into their Wallets, but also act as a strong foundation for our upcoming Payments Bank. Going forward, we will continue to leverage various India Stack features to bring innovative and cost-effective services to our fellow Indians," said Senior VP Paytm, Nitin Misra.

Noida-based has recently introduced several new features like App Password that ensures money stored in the wallet remains safe even if the owner's phone is lost or misplaced.

The company has also launched a toll-free number 1800 1800 1234 that helps non-smartphone and non-internet users to pay or receive money using Paytm.

app is available in 10 regional languages including Hindi to make digital payments accessible to all. The company has also promised to keep bank transfer rates at zero per cent till the launch of the Payments Bank, which will in turn allow users to transfer money to their account at zero fee.