Paytm to flex offline muscle

Mall, the arm of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led One97 Communications, is banking on its offline network of merchants to fight bigger rivals and

A day after announcing the appointment of Amit Sinha as the chief operating officer (COO), the company has come out with a revamped offline to online (O2O) strategy, while trying to reduce the delivery time of products through a hyperlocal model.

Paytm, which had recently hived off its firm to make a distinction with its mobile wallet, has close to five million offline merchants. The company plans to expand that base and cover many more pin codes in the days to come. The idea is to on-board local area shopkeepers and sell their products online. Mall is working with local shopkeepers to bring their catalogue online, which will enable discovery of their products. The company will also provide the shops with Mall QR Code solution, by which consumers will be able to scan and browse their products and place an order. Besides cutting on delivery time, the hyperlocal model is expected to help the company make greater inroads into grocery and daily need verticals. But company sources said the firm wouldn’t get into perishables. “It will boost the business of local shops by bringing new customers who will be able to discover them on Mall and conveniently place an order. Retailers also get access to valuable customer analytics for better targeting of existing users,” the company said.