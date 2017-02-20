Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

TCS board approves Rs 16,000 cr share buyback
Business Standard

Paytm to invest Rs 600 cr in expanding its QR code-based payment network

Around 65% of overall transactions on Paytm are made through QR code-based offline payments

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Paytm
Advertisements of Paytm, a digital wallet company, are seen placed at stalls of roadside vegetable vendors in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Monday announced that it will invest Rs 600 crore in its QR code-based payment solution to enable digital payments for merchants across India.

Paytm's QR code-based solution is already powering more than five million merchants and is used by consumers to pay at kirana (grocery) stores, tolls, food courts, hospitals and retail outlets.

"Our zero per cent merchant transaction fee coupled with an aggressive merchant acquisition rate, will help us take QR code-based payments to every nook and corner of the country," said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President, Paytm, in a statement.

Currently, the Paytm app is available in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, to make digital payments accessible to all.

Within a year of its launch of its QR code-based offline payments, it already contributes around 65 per cent of overall transactions on its platform, the company said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Paytm to invest Rs 600 cr in expanding its QR code-based payment network

Around 65% of overall transactions on Paytm are made through QR code-based offline payments

Around 65% of overall transactions on Paytm are made through QR code-based offline payments
Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Monday announced that it will invest Rs 600 crore in its QR code-based payment solution to enable digital payments for merchants across India.

Paytm's QR code-based solution is already powering more than five million merchants and is used by consumers to pay at kirana (grocery) stores, tolls, food courts, hospitals and retail outlets.

"Our zero per cent merchant transaction fee coupled with an aggressive merchant acquisition rate, will help us take QR code-based payments to every nook and corner of the country," said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President, Paytm, in a statement.

Currently, the Paytm app is available in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, to make digital payments accessible to all.

Within a year of its launch of its QR code-based offline payments, it already contributes around 65 per cent of overall transactions on its platform, the company said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Paytm to invest Rs 600 cr in expanding its QR code-based payment network

Around 65% of overall transactions on Paytm are made through QR code-based offline payments

Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Monday announced that it will invest Rs 600 crore in its QR code-based payment solution to enable digital payments for merchants across India.

Paytm's QR code-based solution is already powering more than five million merchants and is used by consumers to pay at kirana (grocery) stores, tolls, food courts, hospitals and retail outlets.

"Our zero per cent merchant transaction fee coupled with an aggressive merchant acquisition rate, will help us take QR code-based payments to every nook and corner of the country," said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President, Paytm, in a statement.

Currently, the Paytm app is available in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, to make digital payments accessible to all.

Within a year of its launch of its QR code-based offline payments, it already contributes around 65 per cent of overall transactions on its platform, the company said.

image
Business Standard
177 22