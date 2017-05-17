Paytm to launch payments bank on May 23 but with a different CEO

After more than a year’s delay, major is all to finally launch its on May 23.

However, in a crucial change, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executive and PwC consultant Shinjini Kumar who was chosen for the role of the chief executive officer (CEO), has stepped down and is in exit mode, while Renu Satti vice-president, business will take over.





Satti started as a manager human resources at nearly a decade back and since then has risen up the corporate ladder. She has worked on several projects including heading different categories teams for its online marketplace and mobile wallet at the firm. “We are in process of launching on 23rd May. We recently received approval from for Renu Satti to be the CEO,” said a spokesperson.Satti started as a manager human resources at nearly a decade back and since then has risen up the corporate ladder. She has worked on several projects including heading different categories teams for its online marketplace and mobile wallet at the firm.

The company will launch its services first in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and then expand operations to the Northeast.

founder and CEO told Business Standard in January this year that in the first phase the bank would have around 100,000 banking correspondents.

“In the first phase, we are targeting as many as 200 million wallets, current and savings accounts. While normal banks target savings and current accounts, we will target the wallets as well,” he said.

In the last one-and-a-half years, postponed the opening of the seven times. Sharma, in January this year, had even announced the launch of the bank but it got delayed.

The would start its operations with Rs 400-crore initial capital and the first branch would be set up in Noida, UP. The first branch in Northeast would be opened in Guwahati.

Last year, during demonetisation Sharma was in Hong Kong for a stake sale for setting up the bank. “When demonetisation happened, I had not got my money to spend on payments bank, which means during initial five days I was a fish out of water and I had to sell my shares to be sold to complete the process, as the bank approval was pending. Around Rs 220 crore has been put into the bank of which Rs 120 crore has come from my side,” Sharma told Business Standard in an earlier interview.

Eleven applicants received licenses from After the initial euphoria, three recipients withdrew their applications. However, hopes to make it one of the biggest businesses in its portfolio and the second-largest revenue earner after wallets.

Airtel Limited was the first in India to go live.