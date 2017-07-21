Paytm users can now receive cashback as 'digital' gold: Here's how

Mobile wallet company will now offer consumers the option of receiving 'digital gold' as cashback on their transactions.



This will combine the spending and saving experience with an asset that is close to the hearts of Indians, said in a statement.



Earlier this year, had partnered refiner, MMTC-PAMP to allow consumers to buy for as low as Re 1. Under the partnership, wallet holders could purchase 24K 999.9 purity online and store it in MMTC-PAMP's secure vaults free of charge.Paytm, in an emailed response, said "users can choose to receive their cashback in their Wallet or as Gold"."The company aims to encourage the habit of saving each time they spend, thus achieving long-term wealth creation for its users. Accumulated can be delivered or sold back to MMTC PAMP instantly," it added.Customers will receive the option to opt for a special promo code which will enable them to convert their cashback into Gold, it said.pointed out that it has registered a trend over the last couple of months of customers increasing converting their cashback into for long term savings."To encourage this trend further, we are introducing cashback as .. Whether you are shopping online, paying utility bills or buying movie/travel tickets (through Paytm), you can earn pure kept for free in MMTC-PAMP's secured lockers," Senior Vice President Krishna Hegde said.

