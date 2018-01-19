PC Jeweller FY18 Q3 net up 52% at Rs 1.6 bn on higher sales, profit margins

on Friday reported 52 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 1.6 billion (Rs 162.71) crore for the quarter ended December on higher sales and profit margins. The company, which has 84 across the country, had posted a net profit of Rs 1 billion (Rs 106.97 crore) in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. The total income (operating revenue plus other income) rose to Rs 26.9 billion (Rs 2,690.42 crore) in the third quarter of this financial year from Rs 21.21 billion (Rs 2,121.28 crore) in the corresponding period of the previous year. "Our profit has increased in the third quarter because of higher sales and 3 per cent increase in profit margins. We have sold diamond jewellery," MD told The lower base due to note ban in the December quarter of 2016 also helped in achieving higher percentage growth, he said, adding that the company is focusing on value addition and reducing cost to increase profit margins. Garg said the number of is expected to touch 100 by end of this financial year.

Of the current 84 stores, about 10 are on franchisee model. In the regulatory filing, said that it remains very bullish on its growth prospects and is confident to meet the 30 per cent growth guidance figure given at the beginning of the this fiscal. "It also feels that these growth targets are sustainable for the coming years as well as the shift from unorganised to organised is going to continue. The company remains confident of growth in its market share in the coming years," the company said.