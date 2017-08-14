PDIL may take merger route instead of stake sale

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is set to undo its decision to sell Projects and Development India (PDIL) to a strategic investor. Instead, it is likely to approve the merger of PDIL with Engineers India (EIL). The ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, the nodal ministry for PDIL, plans to move a Cabinet note to merge the entity with EIL. Sources close to the development told Business Standard that a meeting was held recently in this regard. A source said, “There is a feeling that both the entities are into the same businesses and it would be ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?