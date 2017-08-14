PDIL may take merger route instead of stake sale

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is set to undo its decision to sell Projects and Development India (PDIL) to a strategic investor. Instead, it is likely to approve the merger of PDIL with Engineers India (EIL). The ministry of chemicals and fertilisers, the nodal ministry for PDIL, plans to move a Cabinet note to merge the entity with EIL. Sources close to the development told Business Standard that a meeting was held recently in this regard. A source said, “There is a feeling that both the entities are into the same businesses and it would be ...