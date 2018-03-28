PE firm SeaLink announces final closure of $315 million debut fund

-
Private Equity firm SeaLink Capital Partners (SCP), founded by former KKR executive Heramb R Hajarnavis, has announced final closure of its debut fund at $315 million (Rs 20.4 billion). SeaLink said the fund, floated by Hajarnavis in late 2014, has exceeded its initial target of $250 million. It will be targeting mid-sized companies with strong growth potential, competitive positioning and exceptional entrepreneurs and Management teams. The fund will make value-oriented, long-term investments in growth segments within the healthcare, information technology, financial services, business services, consumer Products and niche manufacturing sectors, SeaLink said. The target investment size is $15-50 million, with the flexibility to scale up capital commitments selectively. “We are energised by the support from our investors, who have shown confidence in our team and investment approach,” said Heramb R Hajarnavis, Managing Partner of SCP. “We strongly believe in the potential of mid-sized businesses in India, which constitute the growth engines of The economy.
These businesses are in need of ‘smart money’ and investors who will serve as advisors and thought partners. Our focus is on combining our active ownership with a strong partnership-based approach to maximize their growth and performance through global best practices,” he saidPrior to founding SCP, Hajarnavis held leadership positions in the investing teams of Goldman Sachs and KKR. The firm made its debut investment in July 2016 when it backed healthcare firm NephroCare Health Services Pvt Ltd. SeaLink Capital Partners combines its active ownership model with a strong partnership-based approach to go beyond financial investment and drive long-term value creation for all stakeholders. Karthik Narayanswamy, co-founder at SeaLink, was a principal at KKR Capstone earlier, according to the firm’s website.
