PE firm SeaLink announces final closure of $315 million debut fund

Private Equity firm Capital Partners (SCP), founded by former executive Heramb R Hajarnavis, has announced final closure of its debut fund at $315 million (Rs 20.4 billion). said the fund, floated by Hajarnavis in late 2014, has exceeded its initial target of $250 million. It will be targeting mid-sized with strong growth potential, competitive positioning and exceptional entrepreneurs and Management teams. The fund will make value-oriented, long-term investments in growth segments within the healthcare, information technology, financial services, business services, consumer Products and niche manufacturing sectors, said. The target investment size is $15-50 million, with the flexibility to scale up capital commitments selectively. “We are energised by the support from our investors, who have shown confidence in our team and investment approach,” said Heramb R Hajarnavis, Managing Partner of “We strongly believe in the potential of mid-sized businesses in India, which constitute the growth engines of The economy. These businesses are in need of ‘smart money’ and investors who will serve as advisors and thought partners. Our focus is on combining our active ownership with a strong partnership-based approach to maximize their growth and performance through global best practices,” he said

Prior to founding SCP, Hajarnavis held leadership positions in the investing teams of Goldman Sachs and

The firm made its debut investment in July 2016 when it backed healthcare firm NephroCare Health Services Pvt Ltd.

Capital Partners combines its active ownership model with a strong partnership-based approach to go beyond financial investment and drive long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

