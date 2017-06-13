PE, venture flows up 155% in May to $3 bn; Softbank-Paytm deal tops

Financial Services tops table with $1.6 bn across 11 deals; Softbank-Paytm alone worth $1.4 bn

Monthly and (PE/VC) investments have recorded a 10-year high, at $3.1 billion in May 2017, and have crossed the $2 billion mark for the third consecutive month in a year.



The sector topped in the table on account of the $1.4 billion investment made by in The transaction accounted for as much as 46 per cent of total deal value for the month.



According to EY data, the month recorded a 155 per cent increase in terms of value and 22 per cent in terms of volume over May 2016. Compared to the previous month, while the value remained at par, volume declined by 31 per cent. Till date, exits in 2017 total $3.9 billion, up 42 per cent in terms of value and 60 per cent in volume, compared to the same period last year.



There were five $100 million-plus deals aggregating to $2.3 billion, making up 75 per cent of the aggregate deal value in May 2017. Another important deal during the month was the $500 million investment by in (a platform for industrial and logistics parks) for a majority stake, taking the investments by Canadian pension funds in 2017 close to $2 billion.



Mayank Rastogi, Partner and Leader for PE at EY said that Indian PE/VC market has significantly matured over time. Five to seven years ago, the classic growth capital, the only meaningful pool available, had limitations of investment horizon and return expectations, and could not have suited specific situations. Today, a variety of capital pools are available, such as angel/VC, buyout funds, family offices, pensions and sovereigns, corporate funds, debt funds, and sector-focused funds, providing solutions that address specific needs. This is one of the key drivers for continuing buoyancy in the PE/VC investments in India despite slow growth capital investing.”



($1.6 billion across 11 deals) emerged as the most active sector on account of the Paytm- deal, the largest deal in the sector till date. The sector, with $709 million across four deals, and ($211 million across 6 deals) followed.



May 2017 had $1 billion in exits and was the second month in a row with more than that sum in exits.



The strong buyout trend established over the past two years has continued into 2017 with $2 billion invested across 18 deals till date.



Between January and May period, there was a significant increase of over 60 per cent compared to 2016 and over 100 per cent compared to 2015, both, in terms of value and volume. Debt deals recorded the biggest monthly volume since 2014 with $377 million recorded across 12 deals.



Given the buoyancy in the public markets, open market deals emerged as the preferred mode of exit accounting for 36 per cent of exits by value and 50 per cent by volume, similar to the trend seen in the previous month.



Till date, open market exits have accounted for 49 per cent of the total value of exits in 2017 compared to 25 per cent for the whole of 2016. There was one PE-backed in May 2017 (S Chand, a publishing company, primarily in the education space), which saw Everstone exiting a 13.9 per cent stake for $48 million. Till May 2017, PE backed tally stands at four compared to eight during the same period in 2016.



emerged as the leading sector with exits worth $466 million across six deals followed by the Healthcare sector with exits worth $260 million across three deals.



May 2017 recorded $90 million in fund raised, down 82 per cent and 76 per cent from May 2016 and April 2017 respectively. The plans for fund raised announced during the month stood at $908 million.



