Peer review to keep SBI bosses on toes

State Bank of India (SBI) will assess executives’ competencies, craft individual development plans and provide 360-degree feedbacks to its top management to ensure the lender has a competitive advantage. The country’s largest lender is hiring an advisor for this exercise.

A 360-degree feedback for top executives is the need of the hour to help them understand the perception gap, said sources. It would ensure that employees and peers give feedback on the subject of the assessment. A senior SBI executive said with the “merger of ...