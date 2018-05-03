PepsiCo India brings back nostalgia: New 7Up bottles a retro look

For years now, beverage brands have timed their launches and major campaigns for the country around its summer months, the scorching heat of the season providing the best fillip to their sales. The flip side, however, is the clutter on shop shelves and across media that has only multiplied over the years.

Hoping to sidestep the crowds this year, PepsiCo India is banking on retro cool and nostalgia to refresh its 7Up brand. The new 7Up packs are bringing back the old familiar Fido Dido, one of the early mascots to climb the popularity charts in the country in the 1990s. The curly ...