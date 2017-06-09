PepsiCo launches India made Doritos from West Bengal

With Doritos, company was focusing toward premium snacks for better margins

Food and beverage major, on Friday launched made Doritos-nacho chip brand from its modern manufacturing line in West Bengal.



"We are currently producing from a new line set up in plant. We have made significant investment in the country's largest nacho chip line," VP supply chain and operations, said here today at the launch but declined to divulge exact investment in the new production line.



introduced multi-billion brand — in through with few cities to test the growing segment of the snack market.



"Nachos is the fastest growing category in the Indian salty snacks segment and market size is pegged at Rs 200 crore and is well poised to address this robust demand," VP- snacks category, Jagrut Kotecha said.



In the next few days, this nacho chips will be made available in top 40 cities of the country before spreading further in future.



The company declined to divulge whether, with Doritos, the company was focusing toward premium snacks for better margins.



Asked why the company preferred plant for manufacturing, Pradhan said, plant is the largest plant out 19 snacks facilities with the highly capable manpower that can handle specialised snacks and geographical presence.



is made from corn sourced from Bihar but not through collaborative farming as of now. Present in over 55 countries globally, it will be the third master brand in snacks portfolio introduced after Lay's and Kurkure.



is engaged in collaborative farming involving 24,000 farmers and of which 12,000 is from Bengal.



The F&B major outsources potato from Bengal in a big way and uses some 80 per cent of it's requirement of plant from local sourcing.



On GST, the officials said it is not going to hurt company at least in snacks category and the company was poised for new taxation regime and business remains as usual in the transition period.

