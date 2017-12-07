PepsiCo reshuffles top deck, Mike Spanos to head Asia operations

Beverages and food major today announced top-level global management rejig, following which Mike Spanos will become CEO of AMENA region in place of India-born Sanjeev Chadha, who is set to retire in March.



As part of the changes, Chadha will become Chairman of AMENA (Asia, Middle East and North Africa) through the end of the first quarter of 2018 reporting to Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi, the company said in a statement.



Further, Ram Krishnan, currently Senior V-P and General Manager of the global business, will become President, Greater Region (GCR), succeeding Spanos and would report to Spanos, who will also report to Nooyi, it said."We have a strong bench of senior executives, and we are thrilled to promote Mike, one of our most seasoned and proven leaders, into this important role," Nooyi said.Acknowledging Chadha's contribution to the company in his 27 years of long association, she said: "His continued support as Chairman of AMENA until his retirement at the end of March will ensure a smooth transition."All the major changes are effective January 1, 2018.Chris Turner, currently senior V-P of transformation for Frito-Lay North America, will become senior V-P and General Manager of global business, reporting to Al Carey, CEO for North America.Chadha, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, had moved to head Middle East and in January 2011. Prior to that, he was Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo's Region from 2007 to 2010.Krishnan is with for more than a decade, where he has served in a number of senior leadership roles.