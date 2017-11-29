PepsiCo tunes 7up to a new pitch

In a bid to expand and play up its portfolio of non-caffeinated beverages, Pepsico India is casting its lime drink in a new mould.

It has brought AR Rahman on board for a music talent hunt show with him as judge in Tamil Nadu, has opted for transparent labelling and says that it is investing ahead of the category in advertising and marketing the brand. For 7up that has been endowed with many variants in recent years, the company said it is test marketing another, low-sugar extension of the brand. 7up is now a master brand in its portfolio the company said and that automatically ...