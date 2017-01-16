Petchem, refining push RIL's net profit up 3.6%

Company's expects EBITDA to increase in FY18 due to project completion

Helped by higher other income, better margins in refining and businesses, Mukesh Ambani-led Ltd reported a 3.6 per cent rise in its net profit for the October-December 2016 quarter.



The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,506 crore against Rs 7,245 crore reported in the same period a year back. In the quarter ending September 2016, the company reported a 23 per cent drop in net profit at Rs 7,206 crore on account of exceptional income previous year.



Consolidated turnover for the same period was at Rs 84,189 crore, 16.1 per cent higher from Rs 72,513 crore reported a year back. Consolidated other income was higher at Rs 2,736 crore against Rs 2,440 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. “Other income was higher primarily due to higher profit on sale of investments partially offset by lower interest income,” the company said in its media statement. Other income at standalone level stood at Rs 3,025 crore, 33 per cent up from Rs 2,281 crore reported in the same period a year back.



The company’s or was reported at $10.8 per barrel, sequentially higher from $10.1 per barrel and lower from $ 11.5 per barrel reported in the corresponding quarter a year back. “The refining business has delivered eight consecutive quarters of double-digit GRMs, benefiting from the global demand for transportation fuels and improved product cracks,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said in the company’s media statement.



In a Bloomberg poll, 11 analysts estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 7,842 crore and standalone revenue for the company at Rs 65,753.6 crore. Most analysts expected RIL's to be in the range of $10.7-10.9 per barrel in the December quarter — sequentially higher from $10.1 per barrel reported for the September-ended quarter.



“GRMs at $10.8 per barrel is despite the planned shutdowns in the December quarter. Cracks have been high, demand for oil, petroleum, and was higher both three months and nine months period,” said V Srikanth, joint chief financial officer for Reliance Industries.



At a standalone level, RIL reported a net profit of Rs 8,022 crore and revenue of Rs 66,606 crore for the October-December 2016 period. The company met analyst expectations for net profit and revenue at the standalone level.



So far, the gross debt on its business was at Rs 49,000 crore, in addition to deferred liabilities of Rs 21,000 crore. The company’s consolidated net debt as of December 2016 was at more than Rs 1.18 lakh crore. “We are close to our peak debt, may be a little more but nothing dramatic,” Srikanth said.



The telecom venture where company has made huge investments will start contributing to after end of its free promotional period in March 2017. All eyes will be on the customer base the services can retain post end of Free services period and the contributions to earnings. The company says it had garnered 72.4 million subscribers on its network as on December 31 even as analysts expect company to see subscriber base of 100 million by end of March 2017. While the company has already invested more than Rs 1,50,000 crore it plans to raise another Rs 30,000 crore for the telecom business. As street and analyst have been concerned on company’s investment into the new vertical ever since inception, the cues on success of the same will be looked at keenly to drive the further.



The company’s telecom business, which is currently offering free services upto March this year, had more than 50 million users as of December 2016. The company refused to share any update on whether free services would be extended beyond the March deadline. The company, during its launch in September, had first offered free services upto December 2016, which was later extended with a new offer upto March this year.



So far in the nine months of the current financial year, the company said, it has spent Rs 81,691 crore as capital expenditure. In the December quarter alone, the company has spent a little less than Rs 38,000 crore as capital expenditure including costs involved for spectrum purchase.



On the commissioning schedule for its other expansion projects, Srikanth said, the projects are on schedule. “The refinery off-gas cracker (ROGC) unit was almost complete as of December 2016, mechanical completion for petcoke integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plant would be achieved by June this year,” Srikanth said.



Srikanth expects an addition of Rs 21,000 crore to the company’s earning before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation or Ebitda on an annual basis once its commissioning schedule is complete. Srikanth added there would be an increase in EBITDA owing to commissioning of newer capacities in the next financial year.



For its fuel retail business, the company said it has restarted operations at 1151 fuel outlets of it 1400 outlets. Srikanth added, the company‘s target to re-open all 1400 outlets would spill over beyond the end of the current financial year.



The company’s operating profits (PBIDT) at Rs 13629 crore while grew 8.8 per cent y-o-y to Rs 13629 crore, the sharp increase in other income by 32.7 per cent to Rs 3025 crore helped the net profit grow sharper despite increase in finance costs.



The company’s largest segment contributing about 64 per cent to gross sales i.e refining and marketing business saw 7.5 per cent increase in revenues y-o-y. The segments before Interest and Tax (EBIT) however at Rs 6194 crore declined 4.3 per cent year-on-year which the company attributed to lower volumes and decline in GRMs.



The second largest segment for the company remains that contributed about 23.7 per cent to the gross revenues. There was 17.8 per cent year-on-year increase in revenues in this segment to Rs 22,854 crore. This has been led by increase in prices across polymers and polyester chain. Supported by favourable product deltas and marginal volume growth the segment's EBIT sharply improved to Rs 3,301 crore, a 25.5 per cent increase year-on-year.



The company has already commissioned first phase (50 percent capacity) of its 2.2 million tonne per annum paraxylene plant at Jamnagar, incurring an investment of about $3-4 billion. The project is estimated to add $20 a million tonne to petrochemicals operating profits, said an analyst. The company is expected to see start of refinery off-gas cracker (3.3MT capacity) by March’17 and a pet-coke regasification project by June 2017. All these projects towards which RIL had been investing will start generating revenue in FY18 while full benefits will be seen in FY19. Analysts at CLSA expect an incremental operating profit of $2.5 billion from these projects.



The stock closed at Rs 1,077 levels, down 1.21 per cent on Monday. The results were declared after market hours.



Amritha Pillay & Ujjval Jauhari