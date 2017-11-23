Petcoke ban, an opportunity for Coal India

With petcoke and furnace oil use banned in states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and as other states may follow, concerns for cement manufacturers are likely to remain elevated. But, it is a blessing in disguise for India's largest coal producer, Coal India. The ban comes at a time when fuel costs are on the rise, and will see further increase with petcoke being banned.

Since coal linkages are not easily available, among the few options for companies will be to source coal from e-auctions. Linkage coal is visibly cheaper than one sourced from e-auctions, while both are ...