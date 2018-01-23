Petcoke ban will only increase our costs, won't derail us: ACC Cement

The ban on the use of petroleum coke (in select states) would not derail operations of Cement, a top company official said on Tuesday. "Pet coke has come across as a good fuel. The sulphur content in the fuel is neutralised with limestone by cement makers. But, it (pet coke ban) will not act as a derailer though it will increase the cost. All plants have the flexibility to use alternative sources of fuel", said Neeraj Akhoury, managing director & chief executive officer at Ltd, part of the LafargeHolcim Group. The Supreme Court has banned the use of key raw materials-pet coke and furnace oil in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. The court order aimed at mitigating pollution is seen as impacting the earnings of cement

With 10 variants of cement products and Ready Mixed products in its portfolio, Cement has 10 per cent market share by volumes in the domestic cement sector.

Cement is upbeat on the positive impact of the (GST) on the sector.

" had a very little impact on the cement sector in the first two months of its implementation. We believe in the long term, the implementation would augur well for the sector", Akhoury said.

He said the cement sector has been growing at par with the country's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) and Cement would like to grow with the market.

On expanding footprint, he said, Cement has earlier invested Rs 6 billion on the cement plant in Bargarh (Odisha) and more recently, it has expanded its unit at Raipur.

The cement maker is open to both organic and inorganic growth options.

"Organic or inorganic, we evaluate every opportunity if it brings value to our shareholders", said Akhoury.

has 17 cement plants across the country with 21 sales offices and a workforce of over 8,000. In the eastern region, the company has three integrated plants, two grinding units, and nine Ready Mixed concrete plants.

"East has always been a strategic market for us. After we took over IDCOL Cement in 2004, it has added immense value to our portfolio. Consumers in the east are keen for premium products", he added.

launched its latest product, F2R SuperFast meant for addressing specific consumer needs and local conditions.