Petcoke ban will only increase our costs, won't derail us: ACC Cement

-
ALSO READGST: Conceptual and other misconceptions removed GST Council decides how to distribute assessees Big GST reset: Only 50 items stay in 28% slab, eating out to get cheaper What will be the place of supply in case of an auction sale under GST law? What is time limit under GST for bringing back goods sent to a job worker?
-
The ban on the use of petroleum coke (in select states) would not derail operations of ACC Cement, a top company official said on Tuesday. "Pet coke has come across as a good fuel. The sulphur content in the fuel is neutralised with limestone by cement makers. But, it (pet coke ban) will not act as a derailer though it will increase the cost. All ACC plants have the flexibility to use alternative sources of fuel", said Neeraj Akhoury, managing director & chief executive officer at ACC Ltd, part of the LafargeHolcim Group. The Supreme Court has banned the use of key raw materials-pet coke and furnace oil in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.
The court order aimed at mitigating pollution is seen as impacting the earnings of cement companies.With 10 variants of cement products and Ready Mixed products in its portfolio, ACC Cement has 10 per cent market share by volumes in the domestic cement sector. ACC Cement is upbeat on the positive impact of the Goods & Service Tax (GST) on the sector. "GST had a very little impact on the cement sector in the first two months of its implementation. We believe in the long term, the GST implementation would augur well for the sector", Akhoury said. He said the cement sector has been growing at par with the country's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) and ACC Cement would like to grow with the market. On expanding footprint, he said, ACC Cement has earlier invested Rs 6 billion on the cement plant in Bargarh (Odisha) and more recently, it has expanded its unit at Raipur. The cement maker is open to both organic and inorganic growth options. "Organic or inorganic, we evaluate every opportunity if it brings value to our shareholders", said Akhoury. ACC has 17 cement plants across the country with 21 sales offices and a workforce of over 8,000. In the eastern region, the company has three integrated plants, two grinding units, and nine Ready Mixed concrete plants. "East has always been a strategic market for us. After we took over IDCOL Cement in 2004, it has added immense value to our portfolio. Consumers in the east are keen for premium products", he added. ACC launched its latest product, F2R SuperFast meant for addressing specific consumer needs and local conditions.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU