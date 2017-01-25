Petrochemical majors step on expansion gas pedal

Studies say demand for polyethylene in India will rise at a CAGR of 8% over the next few years

India’s manufacturing sector may not be seeing an investment pick-up but major petrochemical companies are in the process of mega investment plans for capacity enhancement. Reliance Industries (RIL) commissioned the first phase of a paraxylene (PX) plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat, last month; it says it hopes to become the world’s second-largest PX producer on full commissioning. Government-owned GAIL (India) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) plan a Rs 30,000-crore petrochem unit in Andhra. IndianOil Corporation (IOC) plans to invest Rs 34,000 crore in a ...

Jyoti Mukul & Shine Jacob