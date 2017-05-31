Petroleum Ministry hires Deloitte for oil PSU merger

Jaitley had in this year's Budget speech proposed an integrated state-owned oil company

The petroleum ministry has appointed consultancy firm Deloitte to work on a proposed merger of public sector companies under its administrative control. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had in this year’s Budget speech proposed an integrated state-owned oil company. “There could be more than one integrated oil company. The idea is to insulate companies from price fluctuations. Deloitte has been asked to come up with a report in three months and an action plan for one year,” said a source close to the development. While Petroleum ...

Shine Jacob & Jyoti Mukul